Franklin County Daily Report, Dec. 15

Greg Mast

gmast@ottawaherald.com

Sheriff Office News

Arrests

• 8:34 a.m. Thursday, 200 block of S. Beech St., Ottawa, a 15-year-old boy, Ottawa, on three Franklin County warrants for probation violation.

• 10:55 a.m. Friday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Garrett Weeks, 25, Williamsburg, on a Franklin County failure to appear warrant.

Accidents

• 8:52 a.m. Thursday, 3600 block of Old US-59 highway, Ottawa, William Cavender, 90, Baldwin City, was traveling south in a 1999 Chevy pickup behind a 2015 Kia driven by Nathan Orourke, 34, Pomona, and a 2016 2016 Ford van driven by Travis Lutz, 21, Ottawa. Lutz was attempting to stop and turn when Cavender rearended Orourke, causing Orourke to rear-end Lutz. Cavender was transported to Advent Health and cited for traveling too close behind traffic.

• 8 p.m. Thursday, 200 block W. Franklin St., Pomona, Jamie Thornbrugh, 24, Lindon, reported an unknown subject backed into her 2005 Saturn Vue while it was parked at Amigos left the scene.

• 6:18 p.m. Friday, 1800 block of Labette Road, Ottawa, Shawn Mumy, 53, Ottawa, was traveling east on Labette Road when he struck a deer in his 2014 Dodge truck.

Thefts

• 10:15 a.m. Thursday, 3700 block of Nebraska Drive, Ottawa, a 65-year-old Ottawa woman reported her dog was stolen by an unknown man.

• 11:41 a.m. Thursday, 1300 block of Osborne Road, Pomona, a 36-year-old Pomona woman reported her identity and bank information had been stolen.

Incidents

• 6:02 p.m. Friday, 900 block of Virginia Drive, Lane, a 64-year-old Lane man was found dead at his home due to natural causes.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 3:34 a.m. Friday, 1300 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, Jacqueline Crowl, 31, Kincaid, in connection with DUI.

• 4:34 p.m. Friday, 1300 block of S. Beech St., Ottawa, a 15-year-old Ottawa boy in connection with battery on law enforcement and interference.

• 8:37 a.m. Saturday, 200 block of E. 12th St., Ottawa, Colton Frogge, 19, Ottawa, in connection with domestic battery and criminal damage to property.

• 8:34 p.m. Sunday, 1000 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, Marlin Chanay Jr., 63, homeless, in connection with DUI, driving while suspended and no proof of insurance.

Accidents

• 11:31 a.m. Friday, 300 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, Dominic Oropeza, 18, Ottawa, was driving a 2000 Chevrolet passenger car and struck a 2000 Dodge pickup driven by Jeffery Vance, 56, Ottawa.

Incidents

• 3:27 p.m. Friday, 700 block of S. Hickory St., Ottawa, Jeffrey Stone, 27, Topeka, was issued a notice to appear after damaging property belonging to a 41-year-old Lawrence man.