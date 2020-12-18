City sets Christmas tree disposal site

The Ottawa Herald

Real Christmas trees can be safely disposed of after use.

The City of Ottawa has designated the asphalt parking lot to the east (signs will be posted) at the Orlis Cox Baseball Complex as the drop-off site for live Christmas trees.

The trees must be stripped of decorations and free of plastic before being dropped off. The public should take the trees as far northeast as possible in the lot. City crews will remove all trees beginning Friday, Jan. 8.