Ottawa police to step up school zone enforcement

By The Herald Staff

Enforcement of of traffic laws around schools will receive extra attention.

Beginning February 22 through March 5, The Ottawa Police Department will join other law enforcement agencies in Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma with increased enforcement near high schools to raise awareness on roadway safety.

Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for teens (15-18 years old) in the United States – ahead of all other types of injury, disease or violence.

Officers will issue citations to any individual who refuses to obey the traffic laws, whether it is for speeding, texting or failing to buckle up. Please remind our teens that driving is a privilege and encourage them to learn about the importance of driving safely.

Even one child’s death is unacceptable. Public is encouraged to follow speed limits in school zones, eliminate the distractions, and buckle up. For the latest data and to see more about Kansas safety belt laws, go to: www.ktsro.org.