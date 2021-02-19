4-H council discusses potential community service projects

The Ottawa Herald

The bimonthly meeting of the Franklin County 4-H Council was Jan. 25.

Minutes were approved as read, there was no unfinished business. Under new business, we talked about potential community service projects we could do among all the clubs as a county. In discussion there was talk of a “project parade” for outside nursing homes and Melissa Hatfield said Burg Go Getters would discuss it at their next club meeting and come back to the next council meeting with what they came up with.

Also, it was moved to give the first enrolled member in the county a $10 gift card in appreciation for getting enrolled early. The meeting was adjourned with the 4-H motto.

Submitted by Erin Livingston, Franklin Co. 4-H Council Reporter