Ottawa teenager dies after rollover crash on rural road

An area high schooler is dead after a rollover crash on a rural road.

According to information released by the Franklin County Sheriff's Department, at 8:45 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to the area of Kentucky Road and Kingman Terrace, in rural Franklin County, for the report of a single-vehicle crash. First responders from LOH Fire Department also responded to the crash.

Upon initial investigation it was determined that the vehicle, a 2005 Chevrolet pickup, was traveling north on Kentucky Road and attempted to make a right turn onto eastbound Kingman Terrace. The driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to leave the roadway and roll over. The vehicle was occupied by four passengers. It is believed none of the occupants was wearing a seat belt.

One of the vehicle's occupants was taken to Advent Health Ottawa by Franklin County EMS. Madison Brooks, 17, Ottawa, died at the hospital as a result of injuries she sustained in the crash.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Madison’s family and friends," said Sheriff Jeff Richards. "This crash investigation is on-going. Anyone having information pertaining to this crash is asked to contact Lt. Ferguson at 785-229-1282, or the Sheriff’s Office at 785-229-1200."