TFI and Sonic partner for free drinks

By The Herald Staff

Free drinks will be available at Sonic this Saturday, each one with a message attached.

TFI: Foster Care and Child Welfare Services has partnered with Ottawa’s Sonic in for this Saturday to spread awareness of the need for foster care homes in the region. TFI has purchased a limited amount of drinks for happy hour this Saturday, which Sonic chose to match.

“Cathy May, one of TFI’s foster parent recruiters, approached the Ottawa Sonic about the idea to help educate the Ottawa community about the need for more foster homes, while also giving back to the community,” said Taylor Forrest, with TFI. “Sonic loved the idea and were immediately on board and more than doubled the amount TFI donated for the event. TFI is so grateful for Sonic’s partnership.”

Each drink will include a card detailing the needs of the area, as well as further information on becoming a foster parent.

“We hope those who receive a free drink come away with more knowledge about the need for more foster parents in their local community,” Forrest said. “There are approximately 6,500 Kansas children in foster care, and we need more foster parents to keep children in their local communities. There is also a great need for foster homes that are willing to provide a temporary, loving home to teenagers in foster care. We also hope they come away knowing TFI is ready to give back and help the community.”

Anyone who is interested in becoming a foster parent should call TFI at 833-7FOSTER or visit us online at www.tfifamily.org.