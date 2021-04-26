Suspect arrested after battery incident

By The Herald Staff

A simple disturbance call turned into much more Sunday evening for Ottawa Police officers. A suspect drove from the scene and ran into three police cars before being captured.

Scott A. Thompson, a 58-year-old Ottawa male, was taken into custody. Thompson was arrested for four counts of Aggravated Battery on Law Enforcement Officer(s), DUI, Transporting an Open Container of Alcohol, Flee and Elude, Interference with Law Enforcement, and Criminal Damage to Property. No officers were injured during the event, police officials said.

Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of South Beach St., Ottawa, for a report of a disturbance.

As officers responded, they located the suspect driving away from the scene, police officials said. The first responding officer was able to get behind the suspect to conduct a traffic stop. Before the traffic stop was initiated, the suspect put his vehicle into reverse and intentionally backed into the patrol vehicle, disabling it, officials said.

The second responding police vehicle had two officers in it and witnessed the first impact. The suspect vehicle then drove forwards and struck the second patrol vehicle head-on. This patrol vehicle was also disabled, officials said.

The driver fled the area south on S. Ash St. from W. 13th St. Other responding officers located the suspect near 15th and Main Street and initiated a pursuit, officials soid. The suspect’s vehicle drove into the 1500 block of S. Poplar St. into a cul-de-sac where it turned around and rammed a third Ottawa Police vehicle head-on. This third crash disabled the suspect’s vehicle.

Officers and Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies then approached the driver who resisted arrest. A Taser was deployed, which subdued the suspect, officials said.

“Law enforcement officers did an excellent job handling a tense and rapidly changing, violent event,” Ottawa Police Patrol Commander Lt. J.W. Hawkins, said. “They used appropriate levels of force to safely end the threat to themselves and the community.”

Anyone with information about this event is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Department at 785- 242-1700 to speak with a detective.