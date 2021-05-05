County overpass projects to begin next week

By The Herald Staff

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) expects to start two overpass projects in Franklin County next week.

A project to replace the K-33 overpass over the BNSF Railway at Wellsville will begin Monday. The bridge is one mile north of I-35.

KDOT plans to start a repair project on the K-68 bridge spanning the Marais des Cygnes River in Ottawa on Wednesday.

The K-33 new bridge will be built on an offset alignment east of the current structure. Traffic will be carried through the work zone during construction. KDOT awarded the construction contract of $4.8 million to Pyramid Contractors Inc., of Olathe. Weather permitting, the project should be finished by September 2022.

The K-68 project includes patching and an overlay on the bridge deck, replacing the expansion joints, and resetting the bearings.

Traffic on the bridge will be reduced to one lane controlled by signals; expect brief delays. A driving lane width restriction of 11 feet, 6 inches will be in effect. KDOT awarded the construction contract of $1.2 million to PCI Roads of Topeka. Weather permitting, the project should be finished by late November.

Check KDOT’s updated traveler information website, www.Kandrive.org, for more road condition and construction details. KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a work zone.