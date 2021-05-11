House receives extensive fire damage; cause unknown

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa Fire Department officials reported extensive fire damage to a house in the 800 block of South Poplar.

Cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation. There were no occupants at home during the incident and no injuries were reported.

The fire department received a call at 1 p.m. Monday of a structure fire. The Ottawa department, LOH Fire Department, Ottawa Police Department, Franklin County Sheriffs office and Franklin County EMS were dispatched.

Firefighters found heavy smoke conditions from a two-story, balloon framed residential structure, officials said.

Crews found fire in the basement to the attic. The fire was under control at 2:41 p.m.