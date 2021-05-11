Youth tractor safety course required for lawn mowing, farm work

By The Herald Staff

A tractor safety course registration is open for 14-15-year-olds.

This class is required for 14- and 15-year-old youth who plan to operate tractors on farms. The only time a 14- or 15-year-old would be exempt from needing this training, would be if he or she works for their parents on the family farm. This training is required however, if the family’s farm is a partnership, incorporated, or the youth is working on a grandparents’ farm. This training is also required if youth are planning to use lawn mowers or tractors larger than 20 horsepower.

The Hazardous Occupation Training (H.O.T) class is sponsored by the Frontier Extension District.

The class will meet 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, at the Pomona Community Building. The driving and written test will be given off site at a local producer’s farm. Youth will be transported by the instructors to the farm and back to the Pomona Community Building.

The registration fee is $10 to cover class materials. Pre-registration is required by calling one of the District Extension Offices, Lyndon at (785) 828-4438; Ottawa at (785)229-3520; Garnett at (785)448-6826 or by emailing the agents at: rschaub@ksu.edu or dhibdon@ksu.edu or reschaub@ksu.edu by May 28.

Participants are required to pick up their Tractor Safety Materials from the Extension Office and to have read the materials prior to the start of the class.