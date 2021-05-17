Neilson celebrates 95th birthday with card reception

The Ottawa Herald

Lois Neilson is celebrating her 95th birthday Friday with a family dinner.

She was married for 65 years to the late Ludell Neilson. Mrs. Neilson was a homemaker and baked and decorated over 300 wedding cakes. She also made birthday and anniversary cakes. She has two childrenm Loretta (Veryl) Peter, Topeka; and Larry (Tracy) Neilson, Norfork, Arkansas. She has five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Birthday cards can be sent to her at Lois Neilson, 122 E. 2nd Street, Pomona, KS 66076.