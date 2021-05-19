Garnett Chamber recognizes businesses, individuals for achievements
Greg Mast
The Ottawa Herald
The Garnett Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Banquet recognized businesses and individuals for their success in the past year.
The “Grill & Chill with the Chamber”event was outside this year. The Chamber handed out the following awards: Volunteer of the Year - Everett Cox.
Organization of the Year – Garnett Volunteer Fire Department.
Business of the Year – 6th Ave Boutique & Western Wear.
Chamber Champion – 6th Ave Boutique & Western Wear.