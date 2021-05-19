Garnett Chamber recognizes businesses, individuals for achievements

The Garnett Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Banquet recognized businesses and individuals for their success in the past year.

The “Grill & Chill with the Chamber”event was outside this year. The Chamber handed out the following awards: Volunteer of the Year - Everett Cox.

Organization of the Year – Garnett Volunteer Fire Department.

Business of the Year – 6th Ave Boutique & Western Wear.

Chamber Champion – 6th Ave Boutique & Western Wear.