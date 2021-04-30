State Rep. Samsel arrested on battery charges

By The Herald Staff

State Rep. Mark Samsel, R-Wellsville, was arrested Thursday for misdemeanor battery changes, the Franklin County Sheriff Office reported. He was released on bond.

An incident was reported Wednesday by Wellsville district administration involving a substitute and a student, the sheriff’s office reported. The substitute was Samsel, 36, of Wellsville.

An investigation was conducted by the Wellsville Police Department and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation resulted in Samsel being booked into the Franklin County Adult Detention Center on Thursday afternoon.

Samsel was re-elected in November for his second term representing District 5 at the state house. Samsel is a Wellsville native and Wellsville High School graduate.