Cornstock organizers cancel 2021 event, begin planning for 2022

By The Herald Staff

One of the areas top attractions has been shelved for 2021.

The Cornstock Festival in Garnett has been canceled because of the pandemic, Gina Witherspoon, Anderson County Corn Festival, Inc., President, announced.

“With great regret we must announce that this year’s Cornstock Concert on the Hill will not take place,” Witherspoon said. “As all of us were hoping that 2021 would allow us to have a ‘normal’ music festival, there is just no way to ensure that at this time or in the near future. Be assured we are already in the process of making plans for 2022. Watch our website, social media, the local newspapers, and listen to your favorite radio stations. We will keep you all informed as we roll out announcements on entertainment and activities for Cornstock 2022.”

The festival began as a dream in 2004 and blossomed into a featured regional event.

Witherspoon said the support of sponsors, community and patrons have made it a successful venture each year.

“We look forward to reuniting with you for a great concert in 2022,” she said.