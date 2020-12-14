Johnson’s free throws fuels Braves’ win

The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University men's basketball team hit four free throws in the final two seconds to pull out a 94-90 win Saturday over Sterling. It was the first road win of the season.

With the game tied at 90-90 with eight seconds remaining, senior Joe Johnson III drove to the basket and was fouled. He hit both charities.

The Ottawa defense forced a turnover and Sterling fouled Johnson again. He nailed the free throws to give Ottawa its second straight victory.

Sterling rallied from a double-digit deficit in the second half. Ottawa’s big run at the end of the first half gave the Braves a 50-36 lead.

Sterling came out on fire at the start of the second half. The Warriors went on a 20-5 run to take a 56-55 lead over the Braves with 15:12 remaining. The rests of the game was close with several lead changes.

Ottawa shot 58% from the field. The Braves finished with four players in double figures.

Jaquan Daniels scored more than 30 points for the second time this season. He finished with 31 points and five rebounds. His career-best is 35 points.

Perry Carroll scored 15 points and led Ottawa with six rebounds. Ian Moore finished the game with 14 points and three assists. Johnson came off the bench for 13 points and had a team-best four assists.

Ottawa (4-3, 2-3) plays three home games this week. Ottawa played Monday against McPherson. The Braves tangle with Oklahoma Wesleyan on Thursday and play Saturday against Bethany.