OHS girls fall short; CH rolls to win

The Herald Staff

The Ottawa High School girls basketball team made a late push but could not erase a large deficit Friday against Shawnee Heights.

The Cyclones fell 44-30. Ottawa netted 11 points in the final quarter.

Sofia Ficken paced Ottawa with 13 points. She hit a couple of treys.

Ottawa (0-2) had its Tuesday’s home game against Atchison canceled. Ottawa added a road contest Thursday at Santa Fe Trail. Ottawa closes the week Friday at Paola, which will be the league opener for both teams.

Ottawa (30) — Ficken 13, Hadl 7, Evans 5, Spigle 2, Titus 2.

Shawnee Heights (44) —Showalter 3, Brown 21, Burghart 11, Hawkins 3, Oczko 6.

CH 43, Heritage Christian 25

Central Heights is displaying a more potent and balanced attack than last season.

The Vikings placed three players in double figures in their 43-25 win Friday over Heritage Christian.

"We played a very consistent game on both ends,” Central Heights coach Doug North said. “We had three players in double digits, which coaches love to see. The team also scored in double digits in all four quarters which is terrific. Both wins to start the season, we've had balanced scoring."

After missing the season opener, Cameron Peel made her season debut and scored 16 points. Taryn Compton tossed in 11 points and sophomore Erykah Haynes netted 10.

“Lily Meyer did a great job handling the ball versus pressure and Cheyenne Higbie did a great job on defense and on the boards,” North said.

Central Heights plays three league contests this week. The Vikings play Tuesday at Osage City, at home Friday against Northern Heights on Friday and at West Franklin on Saturday.

“This will be quite a test for us with three really good league opponents before Christmas break,” North said.

Heritage Christian (25) — Cunningham 5, Ferguson 3, Wright 4, Thong 2, Wolf 2, McVay 2, Sprague 4, Albert 3.

Central Heights (43) — Meyer 1 2, Compton 11, Higbie 4, Haynes 10, Peel 16.