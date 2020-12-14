Sterling rocks OU women

The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University women's basketball got off to a slow start and never recovered Saturday against nationally-ranked Sterling.

Ottawa fell behind 17-4 to open the game and Sterling went on to capture a 105-56 win.

Ottawa shot 35% from the field. Mariah Grizzle led the Ottawa with 16 points and five rebounds. Haylie Anderson scored 13 points and Kanecia Payne came off the bench to finish with 10 points.

Ottawa plays home three games this week. Ottawa played Monday against McPherson. The Lady Braves play Thursday against Tabor and close out the week Saturday against Bethany.