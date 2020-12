The Ottawa Herald

The West Franklin Middle School girls won two of three games Monday against North Lyon County.

The C team fell 8-6. The junior varsity won 20-14 and the varsity, 20-18 in overtime.

C Team — Arieanna McAlpine, 2; Delayna Fehling, 4.

JV team — Greelie McMahon 6, Ciara Criqui 6, Kaylee Williams 2, Layla Jordan 4, Ava Hawkins 2.

Varsity — Emma Leach 1, Mackenzie Walter 2, Madison Scott 4, Rylee Smith 8, Meredith Swank 5.