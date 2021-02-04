Childhood dream comes true for WF's Hower

West Franklin senior Nathan Hower is living out a childhood dream.

He is now a college baseball player. Hower made it official Wednesday in the high school gym when we signed with Nebraska Wesleyan, an NCAA Division III program.

“I have been playing baseball since I was a little kid,” Hower said. “It is my favorite thing I have ever done. I have books from when I was in Kindergarten and my dream was to play college baseball. Today is like a dream come true.”

Hower’s recruiting process was a bit different as the pandemic cut out his junior season of high school baseball. Hower had to sell himself to college recruiters.

Hower attended a baseball camp in Hutchison where college coaches were in attendance. He caught the attention of Nebraska Wesleyan coaches.

“He called me the next day wanted me to go on a college visit,” Hower said. “He took me around the campus. We had good hour meeting. We ate lunch together.

“I love the facilities. I figured it was the best place for me to go play.”

Hower is expected to play second base and provide punch in the Nebraska Wesleyan batting order.

“They liked how fast I moved and how fluid I was with the ball,” Hower said. “I swing pretty hard. I am excited to take the next step.”

The Falcon star figured he would go to a junior college after not playing last spring.

“I was looking to go Juco at first,” Hower said. “D-III knocked on my door and I could not pass the offer.”