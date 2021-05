By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa High School and West Franklin summer workouts begin Tuesday with weightlifting. Ottawa will have three sessions daily throughout the summer.

OHS Summer and Strength schedule

Session 1: 6-7:30 a.m.

Session 2: 7:30-9 a.m.

Beginners/Freshman: 9:30-11 a.m.

WF Schedule

6:30-8 a.m., boys weights

8-9:30 a.m., HS/MS football, HS/MS girls weights

10-11 a.m., MS boys weights