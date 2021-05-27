OU teams add to rosters for 2020-21 season

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University men’s wrestling and women’s basketball added to their 2021-22 rosters with recent signings.

The men's wrestling program signed transfer Eddie Daniel, who was part of two national championship teams for the Clackamas Community College wrestling program.

Daniel was a four-year letter winner at Minico Senior High School. He was a two-time state champion and placed at state in his other years. The Spartans also took home the 2016-17 state championship.

Daniel, who is an incoming junior, will major in business administration.

The Lady Braves basketball program added Dazha Green, Dallas, Texas, and Izany Hewitt, Shreveport, Louisiana, for the 2021-22 season.

Green lettered in basketball at Kennedale High School where she was a first team All-District selection and earned Academic All-State honors.

Green plans to concentrate on general studies before deciding on a major.

Hewitt lettered in basketball, track, and choir at Northwood High School. She received the 2017-18 varsity team award, was named a team captain in 2018-19, received the 2019-20 Most Assist Award, was named Best Offensive Player of the Year, and earned second team All-District honors. Hewitt received the 2017-18 Offensive Player of the Year and Most Assist Award. She was named honorable nention All-District and earned Offensive Player of the Year in 2018-19.

Hewitt also volunteered in the community, was part of the NHS student government, and was a vocalist in the choir.

Hewitt plans to major in nursing.