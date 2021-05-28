OU softball's win streak snapped in World Series

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University softball team's 23-game winning streak came to an end Thursday in the opening game of the 2021 NAIA World Series.

The 20th-ranked Lady Braves fell to No. 15 College of Idaho, 4-2, in Savannah, Georgia.

Ottawa (44-6) will have to trek through the loser's bracket. Ottawa plays Milligan University Friday morning in an elimination game. Milligan lost to Bethany College, 2-0, in its first round game.

Ottawa struggled at the plate, hitting .192 against the Coyotes. That batting average was OU's lowest since the Braves hit .176 in a 12-0 loss to Friends University on March 30.

In Ottawa’s six losses this season, the Lady Braves hit .243, has a .365 slugging percentage, and a .300 on base percentage, while opponents are hitting .300, have a .456 slugging percentage, and a .346 on base percentage.

Ottawa coach Jay Kahnt is one win away from No. 500. He has an overall record of 499-376 in 20 seasons. Kahnt would be the first OU coach to reach the 500-win milestone. He is the athletic program's all-time leader in wins.

Milligan University is 32-8 overall after its loss to Bethany and came into the World Series as the eighth seed.

Ottawa’s only runs came in the sixth inning on a two-run home run by Madison Bunfill. It was her seventh home run of the season.

Casson Rasmussen pitched six innings. Her four strikeouts gave her 157 strikeouts on the season. That mark ranks her fifth in the OU record book for a single season.