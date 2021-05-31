CH track athletes make memories during state meet

The experience and memories of a state track meet are just as important as attaining a medal, Central Heights track coach Troy Prosser said.

“Although we did not have anyone on the podium, by no means did we come home without several stories of success this season,” Prosser said. “At the conclusion of what can be described as a complicated year for high school sports, the Central Heights Track and Field team finished the season as planned: representing their school and communities against the best in Kansas at the State Track & Field Championships.

“If there is anything that can be guaranteed from the entirety of this season, it’s that these underclassmen will use their experiences, successes, and close calls from this season to propel them into an even better campaign in 2022. The guts and determination from these kids and their teammates all season long has me beaming with pride and joy for them. Their experiences may all be unique, but they are all champions in my eyes.”

Senior Luke Cotter set a personal best in the 3200-meter (10:29.02) with a 12th place.

“To say Luke had a successful season is an understatement,” Prosser said. “This was his first season qualifying as an individual and along with 4x800m teammates Jarod Crawford and David Craft, graduated having previously brought their school the 2018 Cross Country state championship. The 4x800 (9:03.47) was off of their season best time at regionals but those three boys, along with sophomore Carson Wood, left it all on the track.”

Lily Meyer was 14th in the 800 (2:40.85) in her first season as middle distance runner.

“Lily Meyer made an incredible push to qualify in the 800 having previously been a 3,200 specialist,” Prosser said.

Taryn Compton capped an incredible season as our undisputed leader in the sprints with a 14th place finish in the 100 hurdles (19.96) which was only her third time running the race in over two years, Prosser said. Her specialty was the 300 hurdles.

“Although I know she didn’t finish as high as she had hoped, she was a mere 0.23 seconds from the podium, finishing ninth with a time of 49.77,” Prosser said. “I know it will keep the fire burning in her and great an even greater drive going forward.”

Central Heights state results

PR - Denotes Personal Record

Boys

4x800m Relay

14th - Jarod Crawford, David Craft, Carson Wood, Luke Cotter - 9:03.47

Boys 3200m

12th - Luke Cotter - 10:29.02 (PR)

Girls 100m hurdles

14th - Taryn Compton - 17.96

Girls 300m hurdles

9th - Taryn Compton - 49.77

Girls 800m

14th - Lily Meyer - 2:40.85