Wellsville boys bring home three state medals

By The Herald Staff

The Wellsville boys track team garnered three state medals Friday in the 3A State Track meet.

Senior Ian Smith capped off his prep career with two state medal performances. He was second in the 100-meter hurdles at 15.29, dropping his personal-best time by a half-a-second. He was eighth in the 300 hurdles (42.52).

Junior Ethan Elliott earned his first state track medal, clearing 13 feet in the pole vault.

Senior Dawson Dwyer finished his high school career with one of his best splits of the season in the 3,200 relay.

“With 11 underclassmen boys making the trip to Wichita, I am looking forward to seeing how many more we can get qualified next year and how many more medals we can bring home,” Wellsville coach Tom Savage said.

In other events, Kaleb Green went 125-6 in the discus; Dylan McCarty went 44-8 in the shot put; the 3,200 relay team of Nash McDaniel, Dwyer, Roman Schroeder and Scott Hoehn, ran a 9:03:35; and the 1,600 relay (Mason Pemberton, Jace Troutman, Nash Money and Hoehn), ran a 3:41.54.