Falcons compete with top athletes at state meet

The West Franklin track athletes went toe-to-toe with the best in 3A Friday in the State Track meet in Wichita.

“They did so among the best in Class 3A, and despite this being the first state meet for a majority of the team, they showed that they belonged there, and many will look to return next season,” West Franklin coach Ryan Hahn said. “Another incredible season has come to a close.”

The Falcons had two earn all-state honors by placing in the top eight. Senior Cade Fischer finished eighth in the high jump after he finished ninth in the triple jump.

Emma Bailey battled to a seventh-place finish in the 3,200-meter race with an improvement of nearly 30 seconds.

Freshmen Hope Crabtree and Katie Cameron also had notable performances, Hahn said.

“They are the second fastest freshman in 3A state for their respective events, the 300 hurdles and 800 races,” he said. “Each athlete competed very well. The crowd at such a major meet can be intimidating, but they held it together and gave their best efforts, making for some pretty proud coaches and fans. And through it all, they supported each other, showing the true strength of this team.”

West Franklin state results:

(Top 8 medal and earn All-State Honors)

Girls

Emma Bailey - 3200m (7th, 12:21.11, All-State), 1600m (11th, 5:45.69), Pole Vault (14th, 8-00)

Jenna Walters - Shot Put (14th, 31-06.75)

Hannah Voth - Long Jump (12th, 14-07)

Nevaeh Jordan - 200m (15th, 27.98)

Hope Crabtree - 300m Hurdles (13th, 49.67)

Katie Cameron - 800m (14th, 2:38.68)

4x400 (14th, 4:21.73) - Cameron, Crabtree, Bailey, Judd

Boys

Cade Fischer - High Jump (8th, 6-02, All-State), Triple Jump (9th, 40-11.75)

Kyle Haner - 3200m (14th, 10:51.68)

Ethan Hafield - 1600m (11th, 4:48.05)