Ottawa Arrows season opener cancelled

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa Arrows season opener on Tuesday has been cancelded due to wet grounds in Topeka.

Ottawa Arrows infielder Brett Hadl looks to throw out a runner in a game last year.

Ottawa plays at home 6 p.m. Thursday in a doubleheader against Emporia at Harvey M. Drake field.

The Arrows play this weekend in the Topeka Tournament. Ottawa plays 6 p.m. Friday against Iola; 10 a.m. Saturday versus Hays and 10 a.m. Sunday against Hays.

The A’s scheduled game for Tuesday at home against Overbrook was still to be played. The A’s play

6 p.m. Thursday at home against Oak Park before this weekends Jim Allen Memorial Wood Tournament at Orlis Cox. Ottawa opens the tourney 10 a.m. Saturday against Overbrook and plays Hays at 8 p.m.