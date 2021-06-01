Ottawa Arrows season opener cancelled

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa Arrows season opener on Tuesday has been cancelded due to wet grounds in Topeka.

Ottawa plays at home 6 p.m. Thursday in a doubleheader against Emporia at Harvey M. Drake field.

The Arrows play this weekend in the Topeka Tournament. Ottawa plays 6 p.m. Friday against Iola; 10 a.m. Saturday versus Hays and 10 a.m. Sunday against Hays.

The A’s scheduled game for Tuesday at home against Overbrook was still to be played. The A’s play

6 p.m. Thursday at home against Oak Park before this weekends Jim Allen Memorial Wood Tournament at Orlis Cox. Ottawa opens the tourney 10 a.m. Saturday against Overbrook and plays Hays at 8 p.m.