Six Cyclone softball players earn all-league distinction

The Ottawa High School softball team is starting to see the fruits of the best season in years.

The Cyclones went 16-6, won the Frontier League championship and advanced to the regional final. Ottawa fell to eventual state champion Wamego in the regional championship.

Ottawa had six players receive all-league recognition. They were Riley Titus, Alex Powell, Lauren Curtis, Emma Stottlemire, Maddison Soman and Kirsten Evans.

Titus, senior third baseman, was a first team selection. She hit a team-best .436 with 25 runs scored, 24 RBIs, four doubles and a triple. Titus was a three-sport athlete during her prep career.

Powell, a junior pitcher, was a second team selection. She was Ottawa’s top pitcher and run producer. She posted a 10-2 mark in the circle with a 3.90 ERA, 73 strikeouts and had a shutout. She hit .394 with 30 RBIs, six doubles and a single-season record 11 home runs, which was among the state’s leaders.

Curtis, senior shortstop, was an honorable mention selection. She had all the intangibles besides the statistics. She was the on and off field leader. Curtis hit .319 with 17 RBIs, four doubles, three triples and two home runs. She was a two-sport athlete through her high school career.

Stottlemire, junior infielder and pitcher, was on the honorable mention team. She came on strong with the bat after being inserted into the second spot in the order. She hit .406, scored 22 runs, had 19 RBIs, four doubles and three home runs. She and Powell gave Ottawa a nice pitching combo throughout the season.

Soman, senior outfielder, was an honorable mention selection. She was a key cog offensively and defensively. She hit .324 with 17 runs scored, 12 RBIs, four doubles and a home run.

Evans, junior, outfielder, was an honorable mention selection. She ran down balls in the outfield with her speed and anticipation. She hit lead-off all season. She had a .342 average with 27 runs scored, 20 RBIs, six doubles and two home runs. She was a three-sport all-league selection this year and an all-state performer in volleyball.