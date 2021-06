By The Herald Staff

he Wellsville High School baseball and softball teams had five players selected to all-league teams in a vote by the Pioneer League coaches.

Jake Berg (P/OF/1B) and Lexi McDaniel (P/CF/SS) were first team selections.

Jackson Showalter (P/OF/1B), Maggie Heath (C) and Jayden Hull (P/1B) were second team selections.