WF, CH softball, baseball players earn all-league honors

By The Herald Staff

Five West Franklin baseball and softball players were named to the all-league teams in a vote by Flint Hills League coaches.

West Franklin’s Braydon Love, Gage Flager and Trey Rogers were all-league baseball selections. Love and Flager were named second team all-league pitchers and Rogers was named honorable mention all-league.

West Franklin’s Lena Walter and Nevaeh Scott were all-league softball selections. Walter was named second team all-league pitcher and Scott was honorable mention all-league.

The softball team had a program-best 14-6 regular season and a league runner-up finish.

The Central Heights baseball team had three players recognized by the Flint Hills League coaches.

Tony Detwiler, outfield, and Conner Peel, infielder, were second team all-league team members. Max Cannady, pitcher, was honorable mention.