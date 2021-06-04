Ottawa Arrows open season meeting goals in split with Emporia

The Ottawa Arrows came out of Thursday’s season-opening opening doubleheader meeting several goals.

The American Legion baseball team split with Emporia at Harvey M. Drake field. Ottawa won the opener, 5-1, and fell 4-1 in the second game.

The Arrows coaches were able to see everyone in action and some in different positions.

“It is always fun to get going,” Arrows coach Kyle Altic said. “I got to see everybody play. We did not come out on top in the second one, but we had different guys in different places. We have a lot of new guys. We wanted to see what we have. We can go into this weekend knowing where people can play.”

Ottawa will play four games this weekend in the Topeka Tournament, starting Friday night against Iola.

“It will be a busy weekend,” Altic said.

The coaches made sure to throw multiple pitchers to keep everybody fresh and available for the tournament. The Arrows used five hurlers in the opener. They combined for a one-hitter.

Lane Altic tossed the first three innings with nine strikeouts. Brett Hadl pitched out of one-out bases-loaded jam, giving up no runs.

“We are trying to get everybody out there,” Altic said. “Lane we know what we have with him. He showed it again. He was untouchable.”

Arrows shortstop Brady Beets, who grew up playing with the ace, said Altic is a pleasure to play behind.

“Nothing ever bothers him,” Brady said. “He is always been a strong pitcher. It is easy to play behind him. It is good to have that kind of guy.”

Altic’s ultimate goal was to sweep Emporia.

“When you play Emporia, you want to win,” he said. “That has been a long [rivalry]. We came out and hit and pitched well the first game. Some of the guys I have never seen pitch. We want to have everybody available this weekend.”

The nightcap saw Ottawa’s bats go silent with just two hits. One was a solo home run by Hadl. Errors led to three unearned runs.

Topeka Tournament Schedule

Friday vs. Iola, 6 p.m.

Saturday vs. Hays 10 a.m.

Sunday vs. Blue Springs Elks, 10 a.m.

Sunday vs. TBD