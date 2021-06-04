Lady Braves softball signs Houston prep standout

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University softball signed of Zoe Butts, Houston, Texas, for the 2021-22 season.

Butts was a three-year letterman in softball at Summer Creek High School. She helped lead Humble Creek ISD to the program’s first district championship in 2019. Butts was an honorable mention all-district selection and earned academic all-district in 2019 and 2020. Off of the diamond, Butts participated in varsity band for four years and showed animals in FFA for two years.

“We are thrilled to have Zoe joining our softball family,” Ottawa softball coach Jay Kahnt. “She is a versatile player that can play both in the infield and outfield. Zoe is a true student-athlete as she was all-district both on the field and in the classroom. We are looking forward to having her on campus this fall and watching her grow in our program and on campus.”

Butts plans to major in biology.