OU softball pitcher Rassmussen selected to World Series team
Ottawa University junior pitcher Casson Rasmussen added another award to her resume.
She was named to the 2021 NAIA Softball World Series team. Rasmussen is just the second Ottawa softball player named to a NAIA Softball World Series All-Tournament Team. The first was Molli Morgan in 2017.
Rasmussen finished the tournament with a 1.40 ERA, 20 strikeouts, three complete games, and opponents had a .153 batting average against her. This award is added to her NFCA Region IV First Team selection, her KCAC Pitcher of the Year honor, and first team All-KCAC selection.
Southern Oregon and Oregon Tech faced off in the championship game, with Southern Oregon winning two games (came from the elimination bracket) to take the title. The success of both teams was recognized as the two teams had seven players combined on the All-Tournament team. Riley Donovan of Southern Oregon was named the Tournament MVP.
All-Tournament Team
Millenni Lucero, Bethany (Kan.)
Ciera Flores, Bethany (Kan.)
Veronica Pezzoni, Madonna (Mich.)
Maeson Schlaud, Madonna (Mich.)
Jess Heick, Mount Mercy (Iowa)
Jayna Witzany, Mount Mercy (Iowa)
Casson Rasmussen, Ottawa (Kan.)
Katelyn Wilfert, College of Idaho
Hattie Hruza, College of Idaho
McKenna Armantrout, Oregon Tech
Lauren Quirke, Southern Oregon
Allie Stines, Southern Oregon
Sarah Abramson, Oregon Tech
Gabby Sandoval, Southern Oregon
Kaila Mick, Oregon Tech
Hannah Shimeck, Southern Oregon
The Most Valuable Player
Riley Donovan, Southern Oregon