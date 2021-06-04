OU softball pitcher Rassmussen selected to World Series team

By The Herald Staff

Ottawa University junior pitcher Casson Rasmussen added another award to her resume.

She was named to the 2021 NAIA Softball World Series team. Rasmussen is just the second Ottawa softball player named to a NAIA Softball World Series All-Tournament Team. The first was Molli Morgan in 2017.

Rasmussen finished the tournament with a 1.40 ERA, 20 strikeouts, three complete games, and opponents had a .153 batting average against her. This award is added to her NFCA Region IV First Team selection, her KCAC Pitcher of the Year honor, and first team All-KCAC selection.

Southern Oregon and Oregon Tech faced off in the championship game, with Southern Oregon winning two games (came from the elimination bracket) to take the title. The success of both teams was recognized as the two teams had seven players combined on the All-Tournament team. Riley Donovan of Southern Oregon was named the Tournament MVP.

All-Tournament Team

Millenni Lucero, Bethany (Kan.)

Ciera Flores, Bethany (Kan.)

Veronica Pezzoni, Madonna (Mich.)

Maeson Schlaud, Madonna (Mich.)

Jess Heick, Mount Mercy (Iowa)

Jayna Witzany, Mount Mercy (Iowa)

Casson Rasmussen, Ottawa (Kan.)

Katelyn Wilfert, College of Idaho

Hattie Hruza, College of Idaho

McKenna Armantrout, Oregon Tech

Lauren Quirke, Southern Oregon

Allie Stines, Southern Oregon

Sarah Abramson, Oregon Tech

Gabby Sandoval, Southern Oregon

Kaila Mick, Oregon Tech

Hannah Shimeck, Southern Oregon

The Most Valuable Player

Riley Donovan, Southern Oregon