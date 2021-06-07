OHS baseball garners all-state, all-league recognition

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa High School baseball team players earned postseason awards.

Two Cyclones were selected all-state. Junior third baseman Austin Nitcher was selected to the 4A All-State second team. Junior shortstop Chase Bloomer was honorable mention all-state.

Ottawa had seven players on the all-league teams. Nitcher, Bloomer and Brett Hadl were first team selections as infielders. Senior ace Lane Altic was a second team pitcher. Sophomore Jake Titus was second team as a utility player. Catcher Cashe Crowley and outfielder Brady Beets were honorable mention selections.