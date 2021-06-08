OU's Cratsenberg selected as NAIA All-American

By The Herald Staff

Ottawa University senior first baseman Rylan Cratsenberg was named NAIA honorable mention All-American. He is the first Ottawa baseball player to receive NAIA All-American honors since Aaron Marshall in 2014.

The 2021 Baseball All-America teams were selected by the NAIA-Baseball Coaches’ Association All-America Committee.

Cratsenberg, finished the season with a .399 batting average, 83 hits, 68 runs scored, 11 doubles, 23 home runs (a school record), 73 RBI, a .784 slugging percentage, 20 walks, was hit by a pitch nine times, had a .467 on base percentage, and had 15 stolen bases.

He was ranked seventh in the NAIA in total put outs (412), eighth in home runs (23), 10th in total bases (163), 10th in total chances (434), 12th in runs per game (0.41), 18th in total hits (83), 19th in total RBI (73), 20th in put outs per game (7.3), 22nd in total bases per game (2.9), 23rd in total runs scored (68), 26th in slugging percentage (.784), 28th in chances per game (7.7), 31st in RBI per game (1.3), 32nd in total at bats (208), and 38th in runs scored per game (1.2).

Cratsenberg was a First Team All-KCAC selection and was named KCAC Player of the Week once this past season.

He helped lead Ottawa to the KCAC Tournament title, the first since 1994, and a berth in the NAIA First Round. Ottawa won a single-season school record 37 games.