Laurie, Morton comes through in clutch for Arrows

Ryan Laurie knew the game was on the line when he came up Tuesday with two runners in scoring position.

The Ottawa Arrows first baseman felt some pressure because of Ottawa’s lack of run production this year.

Iola led Ottawa 2-0 in the sixth inning with two outs. Laurie worked the pitcher to a full count. An outside fastball came towards the plate and Laurie rifled it to right field to tie the game.

“I was looking to not choke,” Laurie said. “I needed a hit right now. It was a fastball outside and I took it the other way. It ended up working. It was exactly what we needed. I wanted to help our team out. It was a big opportunity.”

Ottawa scored the game-winner as Logan Morton went first to third on a bloop hit by Carson Hein to right field with two outs in the seventh inning. The throw skipped away from the Iola third baseman and he sped for home.

Ottawa (4-4) split the doubleheader with Iola, winning 3-2 and falling 13-3 in the nightcap.

“It feels good to get wins,” Laurie said. “Nobody likes losing.

We want to keep it going throughout the summer. We are working hard to get as many wins as we can.”

Ottawa has played several close games this season. Ottawa beat Iola 2-1 in the Topeka Tournament and lost two games by a run in the weekend tourney.

“It is good to be in close games,” Altic said. “We have been keeping everything close. Defensively and pitching this year, we are really good. The hitting will come around. As long as we get that going, we will be set.”

Altic said players like Laurie, Morton and Hein have come up big in crucial situations this year.

“Logan is fast so if you get the ball in play, we can move some bases with him,” he said.

The defense made several sterling plays. Brady Beets snared a line drive and threw to first for a double play in the fifth inning to snuff out an Iola rally.

“It was big plays that helped us out,” Laurie said. “Beets had that one in the hole. Logan had good catches in center.

Tyler Sage relieved starter Lane Altic and tossed two good innings to keep the game close.

“Tyler threw well,” Altic said. “It was the first time this year. It was the first time I have seen him throw. That is what we are looking for.”

Upcoming schedule

Thursday: Pittsburg, 6-8 p.m.

Friday: at Emporia, 7 p.m.

Saturday: Scrappers at Emporia, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday: TBD at Emporia

June 15: at Pittsburg, 6-8 p.m.

June 17: at Newton, 5-7 p.m.