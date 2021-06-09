OU men's tennis team adds prep standout

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University men’s tennis team added a Missouri prep standout to the 2021-22 roster.

Ottawa signed John-Michael Mason-Kemp, Raymore, Missouri. Mason-Kemp lettered in tennis at Raymore-Peculiar High School.

“We are excited to announce the signing of John-Michael Mason-Kemp” Ottawa tennis coach Jacob Mishkin. “John-Michael is someone who loves the sport of tennis, played high school tennis, understands the importance of having a team first attitude and will surely be a great addition to our program. John-Michael will bring a great deal of dedication and enthusiasm to the court and I am looking forward to him joining his teammates in Ottawa come August.”

Mason-Kemp plans to major in communications.