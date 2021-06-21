Ferguson competes for spot on U.S. Olympic team

By The Herald Staff

A former Ottawa High School track standout is among the best at his craft in the nation.

Kord Ferguson is one of five U.S. athletes to hit the Olympic qualifying mark in the discus. Ferguson, a former University of Alabama All-American, will compete in the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon, for a spot on the U.S. Olympic team. The top three places in will represent the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympics. The opening rounds are Thursday with the finals on Friday.

Ferguson is the second former OHS standout to compete in an Olympic Trial. Kearston Peoples finished fourth in the shot put in the 2016 trials.

Ferguson spent the past couple of years training in Georgia for the Olympic Trials after graduating from Alabama. He hit the Olympic qualifying mark earlier this year in a meet.

Ferguson trained at the Rome Throws Center, in Rome, Georgia. He is coached by Mike Judge, a 22-year youth throwing coach.

He spent an extra year in training as the Olympics was delayed a year because of the pandemic. It turned out to his advantage as he needed that extra year to hit the 66-meter Olympic qualifying mark.

Ferguson settled on the discus after competing in the shot put and discus in college and high school. He is a six-time All-American for the Crimson Tide.

He was a two-time state champion for Ottawa High School and still has the state meet record in both events.