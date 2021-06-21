Lady Braves basketball team fills out roster with recent signings

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University women’s basketball team is filling out its roster for the 2021-22 season.

The Lady Braves added five players with the signing of Janiyah Hendricks, Brooke Spraggins, Kennedy Bankett, Haley Franklin and Castella Sherrod.

Hendricks, Tulsa, Oklahoma, was a multi-sport standout for Union High School. Hendricks lettered in basketball and track. She helped lead UHS to the semifinals of the 2020-21 Oklahoma State Tournament and to a regional and area championship.

Hendricks plans to major in business administration.

Spraggins, Chicago, Illinois, was also a basketball and track athlete for Ames High School. She lettered all four years in basketball and twice in track.

Spraggins plans to major in psychology.

Bankett, Glenn Dale, Maryland, was a standout on the court and in the classroom at Elizabeth Seton High School.

She was a member of the GDHS National Honor Society and graduated with honors.

Bankett plans to major in business administration with a concentration in marketing.

Franklin, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was one of the top prep basketball players in Louisiana. The Liberty Magnet High School graduate helped lead LMHS to a 2019 and 2020 4A Division II state championship and a 2018 and 2021 4A Division II state runner-up. Franklin was named to the 2021 East All-Star Team and helped lead the Patriots to four 4A Division II District Championships.

Franklin was named the 2017-18 Rookie of the Year, the 2020 MVP at the Alabama Primetime Gulf Coast Nationals, earned 2021 All-Academic honors, was a 2021 Horizon Award Recipient, was named 2021 District MVP, earned 2021 Class 4A All-State LSWA First Team, and was named to the 2021 All-Metro Team.

She was ranked in 2020-21 in the top 30 players by the Louisiana Girls Recruit, averaging 21.6 points per game. Franklin shot 70.6 percent from the free throw line, 53.2 percent from the floor, averaged 6.6 rebounds per game, and 4.3 assists per game.

Franklin plans to major in engineering. She graduated Cum Laude.

Sherrod, Pickensville, Alabama, is a transfer from Young Harris College. She graduated from Aliceville High School.

She plans to concentrate on general studies before deciding on a major.

The Lady Braves finished the 2020-21 season with an 11-16 mark under first-year coach Tarniesha Scott.