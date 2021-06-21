OU women's tennis adds transfer for 2021-22 season

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University women’s tennis team signed Isidora Hrnjak for the 2021-22 season. She is from Belgrade, Serbia, and is a transfer from Indiana Tech. Hrnjak attended Chicago State University as a freshman.

In her sophomore season at Indiana Tech, Hrnjak posted a record of 11-5 in No. 1 doubles and overall had 15 doubles victories. She was named to the All-WHAC Team in doubles. Hrnjak and her doubles partner finished the season ranked No. 21 in the NAIA. She helped the Warriors to an overall record of 17-3, a NAIA National Tournament appearance, a final ranking of No. 18 in the NAIA, and the program’s first WHAC Championship.

Hrnjak plans to major in computer science.