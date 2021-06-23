Arrows hope break snaps team out of inconsistency

The Ottawa Arrows level of play has been inconsistent so far this summer.

“I hope we can stay consistent and battle through two games in a row,” Arrows assistant coach Turner Roth said. “We have done that once all season. I expect we can fix that. I don’t expect us to always sweep a doubleheader, but I expect us to keep fighting and stay with it all the way through for two games.”

Ottawa let an opportunity for a sweep slip away Tuesday at home against the Kansas Senators. The Arrows rallied from a five-run deficit in the opener for a 13-9 victory. Ottawa fell 6-0 in the nightcap.

Ottawa scored 10 unanswered runs in the fourth through sixth innings to erase an 8-3 deficit in the opener.

Roth said the fight showed in the rally was something they can build on.

“The part we are happy to see is we have been seeing a lot more fight each time we come out here,” he said. “In the beginning of the season, there was not a lot of that. Hopefully we continue to progress with that.”

Ottawa tied the game in the fifth inning at 8-8 and scored five runs in the sixth to take a 13-8 lead.

“That was fantastic,” Roth said. “That was not the first time we have done that either. We need to let that momentum roll into the next game.

“Hitting is contagious. We got some guys on and we kept rolling with it. Everyone was doing their job. Logan [Morton] had a key bunt that turned into a hit. We got patient and looked for our pitch.”

Roth said the mental approach is an area that needs improvement during the second half of the season.

“We make a habit of getting down on ourselves,” Roth said. “We are pressing so hard and we get mad at ourselves. We need to do a better job of brushing that off anytime we make mistakes. Move on from it.

“That is baseball. They get mad when they rope the ball right at a guy. We have to keep doing that and find holes.”

The Arrows offense went into hibernation in the nightcap after a few sharp hit balls were turned into outs.

“Not to say we gave up the second game, but you did not see that fight back,” Roth said. “We have to tip our hats to their pitcher. He threw a great game. We only got two base runners. We had balls that we hit at guys, especially Carson [Hein]. He could not hit a better ball in the right-center gap. The right fielder was able to make a play. They got the momentum going for them and ran with it.”

The Arrows also had too many strikeouts in the nightcap.

“I would like to see us cut out the strikeouts looking,” Roth said. “Put the ball in play and make them make a play. Guys are not always going to make a play.”

Ottawa’s pitchers in recent games have been giving up too many walks.

“We have been consistently walking a lot of guys,” Roth said. “I would like to see our pitchers to try and battle, go right at batters more often. Get in the zone and let our defense make up when we make a mistake.”

Ottawa plays just one doubleheader in the next two weeks. Ottawa plays Tuesday at home against Oak Grove.

Roth said the break can be fruitful if the players come back refreshed and ready to play.

“It is nice to get a little breather and clear your mind,” Roth said. “We can get a practice in, get relaxed and back in the flow. It would be great if this break allows us to come back and start new.”