Decker follows in father's footsteps, signs with OU

By The Herald Staff

The son of a former Ottawa University men’s basketball player has decided to follow in his father’s foot steps.

Maddox Decker, Gardner, played for Santa Fe Trail High School, signed with the Braves. Decker is the son of Kari Decker and Thatcher Decker.

His dad was a member of the Ottawa men’s basketball team in 1992-93 and holds the single-season record for three-point field goals attempted (265) and the single-season record of three-point field goals made (91). Decker played travel ball for MoKan and was coached by his father.

Decker earned three letters in basketball and football at Santa Fe Trail High School. He was a second Team All-State selection in 2020 and earned honorable mention All-State in 2019.