OU women's golf signs transfer for 2021-22 season

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University women's golf team added a transfer to the 2021-22 roster.

Princess Simmons, Blue Springs, Missouri, is a transfer from Dodge City Community College. Simmons lettered at Dodge City in golf. She also earned a letter at Blue Springs South High School in golf during her high school career.

"We are excited for Princess to join our women's team this fall,” Ottawa coach Phil McClintock said. ”She is a KC area kid who has experience coming from Dodge City CC. She will make an immediate impact."

Simmons plans to major in Exercise Science.