Wise has 'great' Shrine Bowl experience

A West Franklin standout learned a lot about himself as a person and athlete because of the Shrine Bowl experience.

Cameron Wise, the first Falcon selected for the Kansas All-Star football game, played for the East squad in the 48th Kansas Shrine Bowl.

“It was a great experience,” Wise said. “Being able to compete with great athletes was awesome. I have a lot of work to do in many aspects of the game. Going to the Shrine Bowl, you are practicing against D-1 athletes. It is a humbling experience. I still have a long road ahead of me in terms of doing what I can do.”

Wise, who is a Northwest Missouri State signee, said the whole experience was fun and learned a lot about what the game meant.

“I realized that I am fortunate to have heathy legs to run on,” he said. “It was for a cause and you were there for a reason.”

He added the purpose of the game is to raise money and showcase children that need medical care.

“We went to the Cosmosphere and got to meet some of the kids,” Wise said. “It was fun.”

The former Falcon went toe-to-toe in practice with some of the top talent in Kansas.

“I was able to measure myself against other amazing athletes,” Wise said. “Realizing I can compete with them. I could stand my ground. It was what I needed.”

Wise came into camp expecting to play tight end, a position he was recruited for by Northwest Missouri State. He played running back for the Falcons. The East coaching staff saw his athletic ability and changed him to a wide receiver.

“At first, it was intimidating,” Wise said. “I am not used to getting the ball passed to me. I was a running back [in high school]. I started making plays and got more confident and comfortable in the position.

“For awhile, I was switching back and forth between X and tight end. For a little while that was a lot to take in. After awhile, they switched me solely to X and I could settle down and get to know the X position and not have to worry about tight end. It went well.”

Wise said the whole experience is something he will not forget.

“The game was fun being in the atmosphere,” he said. “It was fun to get back out there and get the pads on and compete. There was a lot of competing and having a good time around football. It was good way to get to know football players and understand them a little more.”

Wise is heading to Northwest a bit more confident and ready for anything the coaches may throw at him after changing positions on the fly.

“It calmed my nerves coming into [fall] camp,” he said. “I am open to anything.”