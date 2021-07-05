OU women's tennis teams add local prep standout

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University women’s tennis teams signed an area prep standout.

The Lady Braves signed Lily Keimig, Gardner. She lettered in tennis at Gardner Edgerton High School.

“We are excited to add Lily to the Ottawa family,” Ottawa women’s tennis coach Jacob Mishkin said. “She is someone that wants to continue to grow on the court and is looking forward to learning from her teammates while contributing as a freshman. Our coaching staff can’t wait to see what Lily accomplishes her next four years as a Brave.”

Keimig plans to major in psychology.