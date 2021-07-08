Arrows hope to find consistency heading into postseason

The Ottawa Arrows are looking to find consistency, something that has been lacking all season.

This would be the best time of the season to put all facets of the game together with postseason just around the corner.

The Arrows played in the always-tough FIKE Tournament this week and ends the regular season Tuesday on the road against Leavenworth. Ottawa spanked Leavenworth, 14-3, this past Tuesday prior to the tourney.

The Ottawa coaches and players understand the situation at hand.

“This will be a make it or break it [week],” Arrows coach Aidan Michel said. “How tough are the kids? How can we hold up to better teams?

“Zone is second to state as the most fun tournament. If you don’t come ready to play in Zone, it is not fun. It hurts. You have to leave it all out there.”

Ottawa opened the FIKE tourney Wednesday with a rain-shortened 6-4 loss to Omaha.

Arrows outfielder Wyatt Sink said the players need the right attitude to be successful.

“We will be ready as long as everybody comes focused on doing their job,” Sink said. “We can win more games. Make the season last longer.”

Sink said Ottawa needs to play loose and with intensity.

“The first inning is everything,” he said. “If we can score a run in the first inning, it is a good bet that we will win that game.

“You can win a baseball game with four runs if your defense and pitching is good.”

Ottawa’s hitting, fielding and pitching has been inconsistent all season.

“We have to play consistent,” Sink said. “We have to hit and field the ball. It is time to focus.”

Michel said playing with the right attitude goes a long way in determining success.

“f you don’t have fun, your attitude stinks,” Michel said. “When your attitude stinks, you don’t play well. It spreads like wildfire, especially with this age group of guys.

“Baseball is a game of mental toughness. If you can get through that crack with a healthy attitude, it goes right away.”

The players and coaches hope to build momentum off a good performance in the FIKE Tournament.

““There is going to be some really good teams there this week,” Michel said. “They will throw their best at you.”

Sink said playing well against good teams builds confidence.

“There is nothing better than knowing your competition is hard and beating good teams,” he said. “We have to come out loose and fired up [every game].”