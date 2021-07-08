Braves athletics receives highest ranking for Learfield Cup

By The Herald Staff

Ottawa University athletics finished No. 38 in the 2020-21 Learfield IMG College Director's Cup. It is the Braves highest ranking in recent memory.

The Braves finished the year with 354 points. Ottawa received 50 points in the fall, 181 points in the winter, and 123 points in the spring. Ottawa was the second highest ranked KCAC team. The University of Saint Mary finished the year with 372 points and tied for 34th.

Ottawa finished fourth in the KCAC Governor’s Cup. Kansas Wesleyan won the Cup for the second straight year.