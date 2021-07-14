Cyclone baseball players, coach, on Kansas Red team in Oklahoma tourney

By The Herald Staff

Three Ottawa High School baseball players will be play for one of two Kansas teams in a tournament for underclassmen next week.

Cyclone seniors Chase Bloomer and Austin Nitcher along with junior Jake Titus will play for the Kansas Red team in Enid, Oklahoma.

OHS coach Shawn Herrmann will be a coach for the Red team.

The Kansas Red team plays 5:30 p.m. Monday against Oklahoma Orange. On Tuesday, Kansas Red plays the Oklahoma Red at 5:30 p.m. Kansas Red closs out the High Plains Series at 10 a.m. Wednesday against Texas No. 2.