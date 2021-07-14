OU women's basketball adds transfer for next season

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University women’s basketball program added a transfer to the 2021-22 roster.

Randrea Gamble, Miramar, Florida, is a transfer from St. Andrews University. Gamble attended Everglades High School.

Gamble played in 20 games, making 13 starts in her freshman season at St. Andrews University. She averaged 3.9 points and 2.1 rebounds per game, shooting 27 percent from the floor and 73 percent from the free throw line. Gamble scored a career-high 13 points against Union College. At Everglades High School, she lettered in basketball.

Gamble plans to major in management information systems.