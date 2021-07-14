Arrows in postseason with Zone tourney at Emporia

By The Herald Staff

It’s on to the postseason for the Ottawa Arrows. The American Legion baseball team started its Zone Tournament Friday night in Emporia.

Ottawa and Emporia opened the tourney 6 p.m. Friday with the winner facing Pittsburg in the double elimination tournament. The winner advances to the American Legion Senior AAA State Tournament in Pittsburg, starting July 28. If Pittsburg wins, the second-place team will advance to state.

The other AAA Zones are in Topeka and Great Bend. Topeka’s field includes the host Senators, Salina and Leavenworth. In Great Bend, the teams are Great Bend, Hays and. Newton

All three programs at Emporia are rich in tradition. Ottawa has won seven state titles and appeared at state though the decades.

Ottawa’s A squad will play its Zone in Chanute. The field includes Chanute, Garnett, Iola, Ottawa, Overbrook and Pittsburg.