OU men's tennis adds Texas prep player

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University men’s tennis team signed a Texas prep standout.

Judah Baldwin, Lubbock, Texas, lettered in tennis at Monterey High School. He earned honorable mention All-District in No. 2 doubles. Baldwin helped MHS to a NO. 19 ranking in Texas 5A.

“Judah is someone that has been a privilege to work with during the recruitment process,” Ottawa tennis coach Jacob Mishkin. “I know he is ready to take the next steps to begin his collegiate career and has the right mindset to find ways to be successful on and off the court as a Brave. Adding Judah to our 2021 recruiting class is a great step for our men’s tennis program.”